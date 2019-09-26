Wallace "Bob" B. Jenkins, Jr., 87 died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Moultrie, GA. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Kimbrell-Stern. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Rich Wright will officiate.
Mr. Jenkins was born in Bridgeboro, Ga and attended school there. At the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was a Hospital Corpsman (HMC) in Vietnam and was attached to a Marine unit. Mr. Jenkins retired after 21 years of active duty and moved, with his Family, to Albany Ga. to begin his next career.
Mr. Jenkins was an original employee of HCA Palmyra Medical Center in Albany. He was hired as Materials Manager while the Hospital was being built and was instrumental in getting the Hospital opened in 1971. He retired from Palmyra Medical Center in the 1990's as Director of Material Management.
Mr. Jenkins enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He and his wife, Claire, traveled the United States and Canada extensively on their motorcycle (Goldwing), sports car and eventually by Motorhome.
Mr. Jenkins was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Fitzgerald, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Jenkins of Fitzgerald, GA, a daughter, Barbara Jenkins Tomlinson and her husband, Rob of Lilburn, GA, 3 grandchildren, Mathew Tomlinson and his wife, Megan of Bethlehem, GA, Carmen M. Fennell and her husband, David of Augusta, GA and Erin T. Hughes and her husband, Blake of Hoschton, GA, 3 great grandchildren, Devon Fennell, Avery Claire Hughes and Camryn Hughes, 2 sisters, Martha Lofton and Helen Freeman, both of Tifton, GA and his step son Kyle Mazza and his wife, Patricia of Jacksonville, FL.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Claire B. Jenkins and a son, Charles "Chuck" E. Jenkins.
Memorials in Mr. Jenkins honor may be made to the Central United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central Ave., Fitzgerald, GA, 31750.
