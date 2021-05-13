Mr. Wallace Walker Norton, 95, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Sunnyside Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Norton and Rev. Terry Siniard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 A.M. Following the services, entombment will be at Crown Hill Mausoleum. Born January 26, 1926, in Pelham, Mr. Norton was the son of the late Drew Curtis and Mary Coble Norton. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps where he served at the end of WWII. He was a charter member and deacon at Sunnyside Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a Sunday school director and minister of music. A talented musician and singer, Mr. Norton loved playing his guitar and worshiping the Lord through music. He worked as a builder and helped in the physical building of the church as it stands today. More than anything, he loved the Lord and his family, and will be greatly missed by all. In addition to his parents, Mr. Norton was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary W. Norton. Survivors include his beloved wife, Hazel Janes Norton of Albany, GA; children, Randy Norton and Cindy of Nashville, TN, Merrill Norton and Carol of Athens, GA, Don Norton and Bonnie of Boise, ID, and Keith Norton and Paula of Albany, GA; two step-children, Shelby Janes and Lynn of Albany, GA, and Velvet Moye and Tony of Jacksonville, FL; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church. Hall and Hall Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Norton family.
