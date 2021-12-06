Wallace "Wally" Moses was a caring father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend. Sadly, he left us on Monday, November 29, 2021 at age 83. He fought off symptoms of COPD and emphysema for many years and displayed great courage in doing so.
He was born to Caroline and Jack Moses on November 11, 1938 in Louisville, GA. After graduating from Americus High School and the University of Georgia, Wally began his career at Vogue Casuals (and later on Jasons) in Americus and Albany.
Along with his father, Wally helped grow Jasons into a regional retail powerhouse adding locations in Albany, Atlanta, Tallahassee and Jacksonville. Jasons gained notoriety in the 1970's and '80's as they provided the inaugural gowns for Rosalyn Carter when Jimmy Carter became Governor of Georgia, and then later President of the United States.
Wally loved any kind of fishing, and spent many a summer with Jo in Alaska fishing for salmon. And oh did he love the UGA Bulldogs. Wally joyfully spent his last Saturday on earth watching his bulldogs take it to Georgia Tech.
Wally had a larger than life personality and was a true character. To know him was to love him, and we all often joked that he never met a stranger.
Wally is survived by his loving wife Joanne Walker Moses; children Howard Moses and Alisa Bittner (and husband David Bittner); and grandchildren Alexander & Michael Moses, and Rachel & Max Bittner.
Wally will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him and loved him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.