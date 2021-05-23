Mr. Walter Anderson of Albany, Georgia, transitioned from this earthly life on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Albany, Georgia. A service Celebrating Walter's Life and Legacy will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at New Birth Fellowship at 2160 Radium Springs Road Albany, Georgia. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia.
Due to ongoing concerns regarding Covid-19 Mask and Social Distancing is requested.
