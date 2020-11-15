Walter Earl McCall, age 68, passed away on November 11, 2020, at Wilson Hospice House in Albany, Georgia, after fighting a courageous two-month battle against metastatic prostate cancer. Earl has practiced law in Albany for the past thirty-eight years.
A native of Americus, Georgia, Earl was born on November 6, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) Hamilton McCall and Kathleen (Kitty) McGarrah McCall-Williams.
Earl is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Kathy Anderson McCall; three loving children: Leslie DeVane of Albany, Molly McCall of Atlanta, Anderson McCall of Atlanta; one very special grandson Tinley; Mother-in-Law Joan Holland Anderson of Americus; brother Scott McCall (Marilyn) of Atlanta, sister Kay McCall Hipp (Bud) of Asheville, N.C.; Louis the dog and Boocephus the cat.
Earl was a graduate and former outstanding student-athlete of Americus High School, Davidson College and University of Georgia School of Law.
Earl's adult life revolved around loving, supporting and providing for his family, and serving his clients with the help of his team at McCall Legal. When time permitted, Earl enjoyed playing golf, fellowship and good cheer with friends, reading, and occasionally attending football games to cheer on the Bulldogs. However, spending time with Kathy, his children and grandson were always first priority. Earl traveled extensively in this country and Europe, but his favorite place on earth was Blue Mountain Beach, Florida, where he loved watching the sunset with Kathy.
Earl stood for justice and equity under the law for all. He is remembered for his charm, wit, eternal optimism, ability to manage any crisis, and, most of all, his love for his family. His memory and love will live in our hearts for as long as we live.
A private family service will be held to honor his memory and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the League of the Good Samaritan at Magnolia Manor: magnoliamanor.com/donate.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
