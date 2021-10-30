Walter Joseph (Bill) Garris, 88, of Albany, GA, died October 28, 2021 at his residence. Private family services will be held.
Mr. Garris was born in Eutaw, AL on November 22, 1932 to Curtis and Lenora Garris. He grew up in Central AL, eventually settling in Aliceville. Mr. Garris graduated from Aliceville High School and later attended The University of Alabama where he studied civil engineering. He served in the United States Army and was stationed at The Panama Canal. Mr. Garris moved his family to Albany, GA from Selma, AL in 1961 and had been employed with Ducker and White Hill Plantations as Farm Manager for the past fifty-six years. During this time, he designed and built many pieces of farm machinery, some of which are still used today. His passion was the outdoors and he enjoyed fishing the rivers, snorkeling, diving and hunting. He shared these passions with his grandchildren taking them on many adventures over the years. Mr. Garris was also a prolific writer and poet and his works have inspired his family and close friends.
Survivors include his wife, Rose M. Garris and his two daughters, Debbie (Mark) White and Pam (Richard) Spencer all of Albany, GA, four grandchildren, Mark (May) James of Columbus, GA, Dusti (Vincent) Berard of Panama City Beach, FL, Lydia (Drew) Robinson of Bloomingdale, GA and Bill Spencer of Kennesaw, GA and four great-grandchildren, Walter James, William James, Henry Berard, Olivia Robinson and William Robinson.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Garris to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
