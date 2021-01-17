Walter Julian Mann 71
Mr. Julian Mann of Albany died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence. Graveside Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Colquitt City Cemetery, with Rev. Cory Thomas and Billy Kimbrel officiating. Pall Bearers will be Jason Mann, Chris Nichols, Michael Chesnut, Kevin Rentz, Hudson Vallandingham and Fuller Vallandingham. The family is receiving visitors at his daughter and son in law's residence, Amanda and Chris Nichols, 170 Pointer Drive, Leesburg, GA 31763.
Mr. Mann was of the baptist faith and retired from Stewart Candy Company as a Consultant.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Mann of Albany, GA; one son, Jason (Marsha Lightfoot) Mann of Sheridon, WY; one daughter, Amanda Mann (Chris) Nichols of Leesburg, GA; four grandchildren, Fuller Vallandingham, Hudson Vallandingham, Chloe Nichols and Reagan Mann; one brother, Joe (Joyce) Mann of Spokane, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wilson Hospice House, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.