Walter Lewis Mann Mar 18, 2022

Walter Lewis Mann, 93, of Albany, Georgia died March 18, 2022. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday March 25, 2022 2:00PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Dr. Butch Knight will be officiating.Lewis was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friendwho drew people to him with his lovely, warm sense of humor and fun.He showed his firm faith and quiet strength especially after the loss of his beloved wife, Bettye,in 2012. Even as aging created new challenges, he kept his optimistic spirit and his genuineinterest in other people.Lewis was born September 6, 1928, in Penton, Alabama to the late Eunice and Walter Mann.He lived in Albany since 1965, moving from Lexington, Kentucky due to his employment withColonial Baking Company. He was employed by Colonial for 48 years.His favorite advice was "You wake up every day having a choice: You can make it a good dayor a bad day...He would always say "make it a GOOD day!"He was preceded by his loving wife of 63 years, Bettye Bass Mann, mother and father, Euniceand Walter Mann; sister, Frances Mann; brothers, Howell Mann, J.W. Mann, Richard Mann.He is survived by sister, Bettye Mann Bailey, and brother, Robert Mann; three sons: MichaelMann (Diane) of Wetumpka, AL, Gary Mann (Debra) of Atlanta, Christopher Mann (Dawn) of Albany, GA; two daughters: Pat Herndon (Martin) of Macon, GA and Sherri Wilson (Richard) ofAtlanta, GA.He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Christy Carter (Tyler), Alison Till (Steve), EllieMahon (Dave), Brad Mann (Sarah Jane), Laura Mann (John Kushnerick), Steven Mann (Colleen),and Will Herndon; and by step grandchildren, Caleb Ingram, Lucy Wilson, and Frank Wilson.Ten great grandchildren also survive him: Ty Carter, Matthew Carter, Gray Carter, Graham Till,Blake Till, Charlie Mahon, Tucker Mahon, James Kushnerick, Kealey Kushnerick, and ParkerMann.Lewis is survived by his great, good friend, Carey "Pearly" Gates.The family wishes to thank Lewis's (229's) fellow residents and the staff of The Oaks at OaklandPlantation for their loving care and support over the past few years.Those who wish may make donations in Lewis's memory to First Baptist Church of Albany, 145Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763, where Lewis was a member for many years.To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mr. Walter Lewis Mann please visit our Sympathy Store. 