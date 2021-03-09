Lynn Sills 70, of Cusseta, GA died Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Sills was born on September 13, 1950 in Albany, GA to the late William T Sills (Pete) and Nell Sills. He was a veteran of the USAF. He was a diesel mechanic, loved farming, tractors, and animals, except snakes. He was a proud and intelligent man that enjoyed a modest lifestyle.
Survivors include his wife Ann Sills, sons Jacob Sills (Nancy) of Covington and Jason Maye of Columbus, daughter Melissa Clay of Cusseta, sister Patsy Sumner (Ray) of Sylvester, brothers Edward Sills of Leesburg and Dennis Sills (Catherine) of Hixon, TN, 4 grandchildren Amanda Banks, Jonathan Maye, Karissa Banks and Kaylea Maye, and one great grandson Mason Graves.
The family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 7500 Veterans Parkway, Suite A, Columbus, Georgia 31909, 706-577-0055. The family invites you to leave a condolence or share a fond memory of Mr. Lynn at www.georgiacremation.com
