Walter Robert Matthews, 94, died at home, Friday, March 19, 2021.
Mr. Matthews was born in Wilkes County, Georgia and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delilah Kirkland Matthews, and his father, Henry Louis Matthews; his wife of sixty three years, Evangeline Mayes Matthews; his brother, Herman Lamar Matthews; his parents-in-law, Roberta Cardell Mayes and Joseph Edmond Mayes, Sr.; his brother and sister-in-law, Virginia Osborn Mayes and Joseph Edmond Mayes, Jr.; a brother-in-law John R. Westbury, III,; and a son-in-law, Ralph Joseph Evans.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Matthews Evans; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mayes Westbury; and several nieces and nephews, Cathie Mayes Hudson (Hugh), Mary Mayes (Tommy); John Rush Westbury, IV, (Sue), Edmond Paul Westbury, Charles Lesley Jordan (Katherine), Benjamin Mayes Jordan, John rush Westbury (Tracy), William David Westbury, Meagan Westbury, and Bailey Westbury Baughman (Sean).
Mr. Matthews attended Woodrow Wilson School of Law in Atlanta. He served in WWII in the Navy in the Pacific theater as a code operator and a flagman. In 1958, he moved to Albany, Georgia. In 1960, Mr. Matthews started Albany Title Company, which he operated for fifty three years before retiring in 2013. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phoebe Hospice at Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA, 31707.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Robert Matthews, please visit our floral store.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.