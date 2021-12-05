Walter Woodrow Mainor, 75, of Lee Co., GA passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Randolph Co., GA. Rev. Roger Moree will officiate.
Born in Carnegie, Randolph Co., GA, Mr. Mainor moved to Albany, GA in 1969. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving two tours in Vietnam and retired from the Albany Police Department after twenty-six years. After his retirement from APD he joined the Federal Marshall's Division and served fourteen years there.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall W. Mainor and Annie Lee Edwards Mainor and a daughter, Virginia Anne Myrick.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Phelps Mainor, Lee Co., GA, daughters, Natalie Irwin, Panana City, FL, Margaret Spires (Herman), Mitchell Co., GA, brothers, James Mainor (Fern), Jesup, GA, Wayne Mainor (Glenda), Eufaula, AL, Martin Mainor (Vickie), Manchester, GA, sisters, Nancy Wilson (Redd), Georgetown, GA, Joyce Trull (Johnny), Mitchell Co., GA, Barbara Massengill, Rochelle, GA, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 6, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
The remains will lie in-state at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church for visitation on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.