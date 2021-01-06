Mrs. Wanda Bullington, 69, of Leesburg died Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Born in Moultrie, GA on January 4th 1952, Mrs. Bullington was the daughter of the late William and Irene Rogers. She lived in Leesburg, GA where she was a hair dresser for 50 years.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Larry Bullington; a son Larry Bullington Jr.; a daughter Mandy Hall; four grandchildren Garrett Bullington, Anna Bullington, Abbie Hall and Bailey Hall; a sister Karen Simmons.
