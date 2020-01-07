Wanda Lloyd

Douglas, GA
Wanda Evans Lloyd
Wanda Evans Lloyd passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, at Savannah Memorial Hospital. She had suffered a debilitating stroke at her home in Douglas prior to the Christmas holidays from which she never recovered.
Ms. Lloyd was preceded in death by her parents Linton Stevens and Edith Clair Lee Evans of Rocky Ford, Georgia, and her daughter Stephanie Holton.
She is survived by David Lloyd, her husband of 31 years, and David's three daughters Jenny Lunsford of Leesburg, Georgia, Lindsay Barkwell and her husband Bill of Milton, Georgia, Suzanne Padgett and her husband Duane of Lenox, Georgia, four cherished grandchildren, Davis Lunsford, Maci Padgett, Brady Padgett, and Josslyn Barkwell, and the family's devoted friend Christie Carter Garcia.
She was born on June 13, 1949 in Millen, Georgia. She cherished fond memories of growing up in Rocky Ford, Screven County, Georgia, where her father operated the L. S. Evans General Merchandise business. Her father's naval service in World War II instilled in her a lifelong appreciation for those who serve our country. She graduated from Screven County High School in 1967 and attended Georgia Southern University, where she completed a Bachelors of Business Administration. She subsequently was awarded the Masters of Public Administration from Valdosta State University. She worked in Georgia Southern's business office from 1973 - 1989, before joining the staff of South Georgia State College. She retired in 2011 as Vice President for Business Affairs. She was deservedly proud of the development of the campus and the business services that her staff provided. She was particularly devoted to the people with whom she worked. As a survivor of breast cancer, she had a special concern for those battling this disease.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Sims Funeral Home in Douglas with Dr. Carl McDonald officiating. The family received friends from 1:00 to 2:00.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or the campus beautification fund of the South Georgia State College Foundation.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.org.
Sims Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
