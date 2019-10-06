Wanda Onita Wilkerson 63, of Albany, GA, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Anna Miller will officiate.
Onita was born November 24, 1955 in Moultrie, GA to the late William James and Wada Boyd. She was an avid shopper with her daughter, granddaughter and nieces. In life, she was the caretaker of anyone who needed her and a taxi driver for her grandkids. If you didn't find her shopping, she was sitting in the bleachers or a bag chair at a sports field watching her grandkids in soccer, football or archery. One of her favorite things to do was to enjoy being in the sun at swimming pool or heading to the beach to enjoy time with her family and her friends. Onita's greatest accomplishment in life was being a wonderful mother to her children and the world's best MeMaw to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Onita is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Freddie Wilkerson and a sister, Phyllis Duke. Survivors include her children, Lee Wilkerson (Christy) of Lee County and Renae Wilkerson of Albany, GA, three grandchildren, Connor Wilkerson (Reagan) of Hazlehurst, GA, Emily Wilkerson and Cooper Wilkerson both of Lee County, GA, brothers, Jimmy Boyd (Margie), Larry Boyd all of Moultrie, GA, and Clay Meeks of Dublin, GA, sisters, Patsy McLeod (Steve) of Newton, GA, Marlene Givens (Randy) of Dawson, GA, Darlene Harris (Toby) of Moultrie, GA, and Deborah (Don) Showalter of Sylvester, GA, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
