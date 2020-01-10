Albany, GA
Warren Lee McLeod
Warren Lee "Mac" McLeod, 90, of Albany, GA, died December 19, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services were held at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell officiated. Interment followed in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. McLeod was born in Shellman, GA on November 22, 1929 to Newton Warren McLeod and Ruby Kincaid McLeod. He grew up in Randolph County and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. McLeod moved to Albany in 1951 and was the Fleet Manager for Pet Dairies and was employed with Ryder Truck Lines, Albany Auto Electric and retired from Butler Fleet Service.
Mr. McLeod was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, yard sales, auctions, gospel sings and searching for Indian artifacts. He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne McLeod.
Survivors include his wife, Duane McLeod of Albany, GA, his son, Larry (Brenda) McLeod of Albany, GA, his step-children, Pam (John) Lawhorn of Savannah, GA and Phillip (Shannon) Ford of Albany, GA, his brothers, Martin (Nancy) McLeod and Doug (Glenda) McLeod all of Danielsville, GA and Greg (Robin) McLeod of Albany, GA, his grandchildren, Lisa Glass of Albany, GA and Ryan Lawhorn of Las Vegas, NV and three great-grandchildren, Lexi Glass, Gavin Glass and Mason Glass.
The family received friends at Mathews Funeral Home prior to the service.
