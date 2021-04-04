Warren "Ronnie" Pate

Mr. Warren D. "Ronnie" Pate, 77, of Leesburg, went home to be with Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, at Lakeside Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Chancellor, Rev. Andrew Kornegay, and Mr. Danny Evans officiating. Following the funeral Mr. Pate will be laid to rest in the Leesburg Cemetery. Jerry Conley, Dennis Cooper, Jimmy Courson, Gary Lloyd, Mike Bertram, and Pete Wood will serve as Pallbearers . The visitation and viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the funeral at the church.
Mr. Pate was born on November 6, 1943, in Wilcox County, to the late Cleveland and Christine Warren Pate. He served his country in The United States Army and was a member of The American Legion. Ronnie was a faithful member of Lakeside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught children's Sunday school for many years and loved every minute. He loved his Lord and Savior and his family with all his heart. He retired from General Motors after many dedicated years. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother he will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Pate of Leesburg; children, Corben Pate and Amy of San Antonio, TX and Jason Pate and Lisa of Dawson; 2 grandchildren, Destin and Aiden Pate both of San Antonio, TX; sister, Jane Akins and Terry of Sylvester; brother, John A. Pate and Nita of Bonaire; sister-in-law, Clara Pate of Tifton, and the rest of his family which includes his sister-in-law's and brother-in-law's.
