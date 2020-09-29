Wattie Grimes Hays 103
Mrs. Wattie Hayes of Colquitt died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Colquitt City Cemetery with Rev. Scott Stanfill officiating. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask and social distance six feet apart.
Born January 7, 1917, in Colquitt, Georgia, to the late William H. and Alice Powell Grimes, Mrs. Hays was preceded in death by her husband, Broughton C. Hays, brother, Dr. Billy Grimes and son-in-law Major Gen. William P. Bland, Jr. She is survived and greatly beloved by her son, Walter William (Laura) Hays of Colquitt, GA; her daughter, Harriet Hays Bland of Savannah, GA; five grandchildren, Ansley Hays (Brant) Jones of St. Simons Island, GA; Beverly Bland (Gordon) Slight, of Athens, GA; Bonnie Bland (Bill) Spacek of Columbia, SC; Walt Hays of Athens, GA; Melanie Hays of Newnan, GA; and eight great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hays was very active in the Colquitt United Methodist Church and held many leadership roles including serving as President of the United Methodist Women and teaching an adult Sunday School class for twenty years. She also devoted much time and service to the betterment of the community. She was the first woman to be elected to the Colquitt City Council where she served as Mayor pro tem. She was a representative to the Silver Haired Legislature and served on the local and district Library Boards, the Bainbridge College Foundation Board and was one of the founders and is a lifetime member of the Colquitt-Miller Arts Council. She was also very active in the Garden Club holding offices in the local club and in the Magnolia District. She was an accredited Flower Show Judge and Landscape Design Critic of the National Council of State Garden Clubs. She has twice received the Lifetime Community Service Award from the Colquitt-Miller County Chamber of Commerce. She was also an avid traveler enjoying extensive trips in the United States and abroad.
The family wishes to thank all her caregivers and Kindred Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Colquitt United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Colquitt, GA 39837.
