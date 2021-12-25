Kenneth Wayne (Red) Brazel, 79, passed away at Carl Vincent Veterans Hospital, Dublin, Georgia on December 22, 2021.
Wayne was born on October 18, 1942 in Edison Georgia. Following graduation from Edison High School in 1960, Wayne joined the Navy. Red's Navy career began with enlistment with the Naval Air Command as a jet mechanic. After a three year enlistment, he returned home for a short time and worked as tractor mechanic in Dawson, Ga. The call went out for tradesmen to join the Seabees needed for the construction effort in Vietnam. Red reenlisted as a mechanic in the Seabees. His first assignment was with NMCB (Naval Mobile Construction Battilon) 133. Subsequent assignments included Argencia, Newfoundland; CBU Norfolk, Virginia; NMCB74 GULFPORT, Mississippi; COMCBPAC, Port Hueneme, California; Naval Reserve Headquarters, Tampa, Florida and Austin, Texas; and retired from Naval Personnel Command, Washington, DC.1985. Red's awards include Navy Commendation with Star, Presidential Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation with Bronze Star, Combat Action, Navy 'E' with two Stars, Meritorious Service, Navy Expeditionary, Good Conduct with 4 Stars, National Defense, M-16 A1 Rifle Expert,.45 Cal Pistol Expert, Republic of Vietnam Service with 5 Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Leaf, and Vietnam Civil Action Honor Medal.
After leaving his military career, Wayne worked in the private sector in various locations, including several years at Albany Tractor Company, Albany, Georgia.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Brazel, mother, Mildred Louise Brazel, brother, Harold James Brazel, niece Jennifer Smith, nephew Chris Hart.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Brazel, former wife, Bonnie Harter Brazel. Children; Ann McGraw (Tom), Brian Brazel (Michelle), Tammy Fox, Kim Bergen and step son Jeff Anderson. Six grandchildren, Max, Elliot, Allie, Emma, Samatha and Treyten. Siblings; Imogene Hart (Larry dec.), Gail Rowell (Charlie), Gary Brazel (Piper), Helen McMath (Andy), Carol Jepson (Larry), and David Brazel (Bonnie dec).
A memorial service will be conducted at Mathews Funeral at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28. A full military service will be conducted at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi on Thursday, December 30, at 10:00 AM.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Seabee Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 657, Gulfport,MS 39502.
