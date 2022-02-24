Wayne Craft, 91, of Albany, GA, died February 22, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Josh Duckworth and Rev. Chuck Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before in the church parlor.
Born in Baker County, GA to Early and Myrtle Lee Craft. He served in the United States Air Force in Saudi Arabia during the Korean War.
After retiring from Life of Georgia Insurance Company, he volunteered with various organizations. Wayne attended Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post # 30. His passions were reading, gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Olive Craft of Albany, GA, his children, Cathy Craft (Maria Lewis) and Alice McLaughlin (Monte) both of Warner Robins, GA and Randy Craft of Albany, GA; three grandchildren, Jordan Wayne McLaughlin and Mitchell McLaughlin both of Warner Robins, GA and Michael McLaughlin of Santa Maria, CA, two great-grandchildren; and a sister Ann Newberry of Arlington, GA; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Wayne Craft to The ARC of Southwest Georgia Adult Day Program, PO Box 71026, Albany, GA 31708, or the Porterfield UMC Bereavement Fund 2200 Dawson Road Albany, GA 31707.
