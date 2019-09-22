Wendel Howard Clack, 79, of Lee County, GA, died September 19, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Albany. Dr. William E. "Butch" Knight will officiate. A committal service will be held at 5:00 PM at the Christian Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Rochelle, GA. Rev. Robert Couey will officiate and Military Honors will follow.
Mr. Clack was born at home in Pitts, GA on June 27, 1940 to the late Howard and Irene Clack. He graduated from Rochelle High School, attended ABAC and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. After serving his duty, he moved to Albany, GA in 1962 and attended Albany Junior College.
He was employed with Woodall's Oil Company and Hendrix Oil Company for twenty-nine years. Mr. Clack was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany where he attended the Young at Heart, Adult 5 Sunday School Class. He was also an avid golfer and played at Radium Springs Country Club, Stonebridge Country Club, was a former member of Ocilla Country Club. He was a member of South Georgia Seniors and played many courses with them.
Mr. Clack was preceded in death by a step-son, Ashley Carver and two siblings, Dr. Leroy Clack and Betty Dozier.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria S. Clack and two children, Tania (Tony) Hammack and Wendy (Don) Lacy all of Lee County, GA, two step-daughters, Denise (Rick) Bishop of Decatur, AL and Jackie Hilton of Doerun, GA, three brothers, J.C. (Helen Ann) of Jackson, GA Jerry (Joy) Clack of Tifton, GA and Donnie (Ginny) of Rochelle, GA, three sisters, Peggy Mangum of Dover, FL, Janet (Charles) Whittle of Columbus, GA and Glenda (Claude) Selph of Tifton, GA, his grandchildren, Devan Hammack of Athens, GA, Krystye (James) Hollis and Todd Hammack al of Lee County, GA, Chris Hammack of St. Augustine, FL, Lander Lacy and Trey Lacy both of Lee County, GA, Michael (Kelly) Hurst of Slocumb, AL, Jessica (Kyle) Whitehead of Dothan, AL, Jacob Hilton of Alamogordo, NM, Kyle Hilton of Doerun, GA, Christopher (Melanie) Bishop of Columbus, MS, Kristen (Luke) Bergeson of Huntsville, Al and Jonathan (Ashli) Bishop of Madison, AL and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM Saturday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Clack to The First Baptist Church of Albany , Forward: No looking Back Fund, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA, 31763, The American Heart Association, 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, GA 31210, or to The Gideon's International, Camp U 10010-Albany West, PO Box 72341, Albany, GA 31708-2341.
