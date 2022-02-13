It was a sunny, beautiful day when Wendy Beth Wellborn completed her earthly journey and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Valentine's Day February 14, 2022. Wendy was born as Gwendolyn Beth Drozd on February 9, 1944, in Norwalk, Connecticut to Charles (Charlie) and Gladys Drozd and was raised on Long Island, New York and in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Wendy graduated with a pre-education degree from Atlanta Christian College (now Point University) with the honor of salutatorian of her graduating class. She also received her BA in Early Childhood Development from Milligan University in Milligan, Tennessee. Later in life she also earned her master's degree from Georgia State University.
Wendy and her husband Freddie met in college and were married on July 22, 1966. She was married to her faithful and loving husband and friend for over 55 years. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother. Wendy adored children and made this her life's work as a kindergarten teacher in the Georgia public school system for 30 years.
In addition to teaching in the public school system, she was very active in her church as a pianist and Sunday school teacher. In her spare time, she loved to read (typically finishing a book a week). And for all those who knew Wendy well, she enjoyed hosting tea parties at her house and has left her family over 100 teapots of various sizes and shapes!
Wendy bravely battled Alzheimer's disease for over 12 years. However, prior to this time she was blessed to have traveled with her husband to 35 countries and visited every continent except Antarctica.
As William Shakespeare wrote - "And though she be but little, she is fierce!" Though small in stature (at barely 5 feet tall), Wendy had a big heart and a passion for helping others. Most of all she loved the Lord and strived to serve Him in all aspects of her life.
She will be greatly missed by her family, her friends, and her loyal dog Mocha. The family would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Wendy's caregiver, Mrs. Martha Batts, for her faithful and loyal service for over 12 years.
She was predeceased by both parents and her sister Rosemary Smith; and her in-laws, Fred and Linnell Wellborn.
Surviving Wendy are her husband, Freddie; two daughters, Dawn Wellborn (David) and Beth Foray (Andrew); three grandchildren, Ashton Robbins (Jon), Grayson Robbins and Christian Foray; and sister-in-law Mary Frances Wellborn.
The family will be receiving friends between 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 16th, at Mathews Funeral Home in Albany. A graveside service will be held at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery in Winder, Georgia at 2pm on Friday, February 18th. Those desiring to make a memorial in Wendy's name, can send it to Hippo Valley Christian Mission at P.O. Box 686, Grayson, Kentucky 41143 or online at hvcm@hippovalley.org.
