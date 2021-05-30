Mr. Wesley James Thornton, 91 of Worth County, died on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church, interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The Rev. Grady Morey and Rev. Danny Story will officiate.
Mr. Thornton was born on May 25, 1930 in Worth County, GA., to the late James "JD" Dewey and Lucille Wesley Thornton. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Thornton retired from Coca-Cola and was later employed with LP Gas Company. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and working in his garage, but most importantly spending time with his friends and family. Mr. Thornton was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Anne Wimberly Thornton of Worth County; children, Patricia Wells, Nancy Payne (Russ) and George Welch (Vila) all of Texas, and Lee Griffin (Caroline) of Atlanta; several grand and great-grandchildren; special friend, J.R. Rawlins, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thornton was preceded in death by a daughter, Margie Thornton Smith; siblings, Harvey Thornton, Norman Thornton, Mary Helen Burks, and Dorothy Lucille Bacon.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the service hour at 3:00 PM at Bethel Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pruitt-Health Hospice for all of their exceptional care.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
