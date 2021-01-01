Wesley R. "Wes" Hatcher, 33, of Albany, GA, died December 31, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Mark Walker and Rev. Billy Hanna will officiate.
Wes was born on November 10, 1987 in Albany, GA to James R. "Ricky" Hatcher and the late Angie Haire Joines. He grew up in Lee County, GA and graduated from Lee County High School. Wes was employed with J.R. Hatcher Concrete, LLC and was a member of The First Freewill Baptist Church of Albany. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends, listening to music and watching movies. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Jerry R. "Bubba" Hatcher, Jr. and his grandparents, Jerry R. Hatcher, Sr. and Robert Hagler.
Survivors include his parents, Ricky and Suzanne Hatcher of Lee County, GA, a sister, Kaylee Hatcher of Lee County, GA, four brothers, Heath Hatcher of Senoia, GA, James (Amanda) Hatcher of Reidfield, MA, Tanner Haire of Tifton, GA and Landon Joines of Greenville, KY, grandparents Hazel Hatcher of Albany, GA, Nan Haire and Mackie Haire both of Albany, GA and Mike and Janet Wood of Cobb, GA, his uncle, Joey Hatcher and his aunt, Roxanne Embler both of Lee County, GA, a niece, Alice Hatcher and a nephew, Vince Hatcher.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Wes to The Anchorage, 162 Hampton LN., Albany, GA, 31707.
