Weyman Earl Salter, Sr., 75, of Columbiana, AL, formerly of Albany, GA and a native of Climax, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021.
The graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Conrad Salter and Rev. Tommy McNair officiating. Josh Skipper, Tim Montgomery, A.D. Isler, Bud Heard, Ed Farr, Pat Jackson, Jack Knight, Mike Baltzell, and Wallace Faircloth will serve as honorary pallbearers. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and/or wear protective masks in accordance with the State of Georgia guidelines.
Online visitors will find the complete obituary and the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1824 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.