Mr. Wilbert Roy Hall, 67, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Crown Hill
Born March 5, 1952, in Nashville, GA, to the late Jim and Myrtle Hall, he was a truck driver with Dixie Oil and Southern Ag. More than anything he loved the Lord Jesus Christ and his family. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Wanda Gail Butler Hall; children, Melissa Pless (Steve) of Parrottsville, TN, Mandy Batts (Jason), of Albany, Shawn Hall of Albany and Kenny Daniel of Valdosta; brothers, Jimmy Hall (Sara), Junior Hall (Mandy) and Bobby Hall (Cindy); sisters, Norma Jean Pridgen (Donnie) and Jeanette Young; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephew.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfh.com
