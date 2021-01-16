Wiley B. Cox, 82, of Leesburg, GA passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester, GA. Social Distancing and masks will be required.
Wiley was born August 27, 1938 in Ceres, Virginia, to the late Winton B. and Maude Bridges Cox. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Oma (Darrell) Lambert, Brenda Crabtree, brother Gilmer Cox, sister-in-law Virginia Cox, mother-in-law Sarah F. (Horace) Dupree, and nephew Jerry Strawder, Jr.
Wiley graduated from Ceres High School in 1957. After graduation he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Wiley worked with J.C. Penny Department Stores for many years. He later was employed with Merck Chemical Company in Albany Georgia before retiring in 1998. Wiley enjoyed fishing, gardening, gospel music, and traveling back home to the mountains of Virginia. He was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church in Albany, where he was a strong and faithful servant for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Feby Dupree Cox, daughter Pam (Kelly) Barker, all of Leesburg, and son Jimmy Cox of Albany. Grandchildren Megan Barker Stroud (Clay) of Opelika, AL, Paige Barker (fiancé, Patrick Culotta) of Birmingham, AL, and Jordyn Cox Hardegree (Spencer) of Leesburg, GA.
Great Grandchildren Beau Stroud, Hart Stroud, and Preston Hardegree. Sister, Audrey (Roger) Hedrick, Rural Retreat, Virginia, brothers, Melvin Cox, Larry (Ethel) Cox, all of Bland, Virginia, and Bennie Cox and brother-in-law Billy Crabtree, of Ceres, Virginia. Sister-in-law, Judy Dupree (Jerry) Strawder of Franklin, North Carolina.
Those desiring may send memorials in memory of Mr. Cox to the Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Activities fund at 214 Main Street E., Leesburg, GA 31763 or to the Gillionville Baptist Church building fund, 4614 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
