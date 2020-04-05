Wiley Dill, 84, of Albany, passed away on April 3, 2020. His memorial service will be held at a later date.
Wiley was born in Waycross, GA on April 26, 1935. He taught Industrial Arts in the Dougherty County School System for thirty years. Wiley was a faithful member of Sherwood Baptist Church where he taught six year old Sunday School class for forty-two years.
He was preceded in death by his parents C. J. and Inez Dill, a brother Charles Dill and his sister Shirley Vollenweider.
Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Grace Douglas Dill, his children, David Dill, Albany, GA, Vicki Bigney (Brad), Ft. Wright, KY, Nancy Freeman (Alan), Oxford, GA, grandchildren, Lauren Shadler, St. Louis, MO, Harrison Bigney (Serina) Cincinnati, OH, Kelley Arey (Ryan), Garrett Bigney, Sarah Bigney all of Ft. Wright, KY, Laurel Freeman, Bryce Freeman both of Oxford, GA and Joshua Dill (Erin), Sioux Falls, SD.
Those desiring please make memorials to Meet the Need, c/o Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
