Wiliam Wesley Hughes, Sr.

Mr. Billy Hughes, 89, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Hughes will lie in state at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home, 375 US Highway 19 S. Leesburg, GA 31763 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, for friends and family to pay their respects and sign the register book. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born July 6, 1932, in Albany, Mrs. Hughes was the son of the late Robert and Inez Wadsworth Hughes. Billy served our country in the United States Air Force and after his time in the service opened Albany Printing Company which started in his back yard. Soon after opening his business would expand into 28 States. Mr. Hughes was an avid fisherman and if he was not at the printing shop he could be found on the river. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs, and his heart was as big as his place in everyone's memory. Mr. Hughes was a member of Porterfield United Methodist Church of Albany.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his son, William Wesley Hughes, Jr.; sister, Grace King; and brother, Whaley Hughes.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 70 years, Hazel Barnett Hughes; children, Pat Hughes of Leesburg, Dallas Hughes of Albany, and Kay Hughes and Niki of Asheboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Yvette and Richard; two grandchildren, Yvette, and Richard; several special nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
