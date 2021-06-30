Will Hendricks Hutchinson, Jr.

Will H. Hutchinson, Jr. joined his wife and his Savior in heaven on June 30, 2021. Will was an army veteran, who served in the Army Security Agency as an electronic intelligence specialist. He was retired from the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base after 33 1/2 years of Civil Service. After retirement, Will enjoyed serving as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many years.
Will was born January 22, 1934 in Tift County to the late Will H. Hutchinson, Sr. and Lola Montese Durden Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Betty Rose Hutchinson, his siblings, Sue Hutchinson Blackstock and Wayne T. Hutchinson, and a great-grandson, Moses McBride.
Friends and family lovingly referred to him as Buster, Uncle Buz, "my daddy," "my first love," "Hey," Granddaddy, "Taterhead," and Pa. He was a Christ-like role model as a husband, daddy, granddaddy, and great-granddaddy. Will instilled the importance of creating a legacy and traditions for his family. He was a longtime member of Northside Baptist Church, Tifton, GA, where he served alongside his wife, Betty, teaching fourth grade Sunday School for many years.
He is survived by Rose (Archie) Newman, Leesburg, GA; Donna (Ricky) Hobby, Tifton, GA; Jill (Johnny) Johnson, Albany, GA; his grandchildren Monica (Andy) Hardin, Wilmore, KY; Matthew (Sarah) Hobby, Tifton, GA; Caleb (Jennifer) Johnson, Rincon, GA, Kelly (Tommy) McBride, Hendersonville, TN; Joye Hobby Ellis, Tifton, GA; his great-grandchildren, Hannah, Leah, Drew, and Bo Hardin, Chloe and Brianna Johnson, Smith and Reese Hobby, Londyn, Eli, Lola, and Sam McBride.
His grandson, Reverend Andy Hardin, will officiate the private graveside ceremony at Zion Hope Baptist Church. Pallbearers will include grandsons: Matthew Hobby, Caleb Johnson, Tommy McBride; his great-grandsons: Eli McBride and Smith Hobby; nephews Danny Overstreet and Roger Hobbs; and family friend, Loren Griffin.
Will's family chooses to honor him by serving a risen Savior. They look forward to a blessed reunion with him in heaven one day. "I know whom I hath believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I've committed, unto him against that day." 2 Timothy 1:12.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Northisde Baptist Church Building Fund, 4605 Murray Avenue, Tifton, Ga. 31794
Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.