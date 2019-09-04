Mrs. Willah Ann McHugh, 80, of Albany, peacefully passed away at her home on September 2, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Floral Memory Gardens with Pastor Aaron Mcculley officiating.
Born October 12, 1938, in Cuthbert, Mrs. McHugh was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hattie Carey. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who worked for many years as an LPN caring for others. In her free time she enjoyed bowling, camping, and shopping. Mrs. McHugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, John J. McHugh of Albany; daughter, Cindy Stickler and her husband Charles of Coco, FL; sons, Carey Lane and his wife Patti of Sylvester and Stephen McHugh of Baconton; granddaughter, Christy Stickler who is serving in the United States Navy; and several nieces and nephews.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
