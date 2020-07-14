Two months after saying goodbye to her husband of 72 years, Willene Lavender Shirah, 93, went to Heaven to join him on July 13, 2020. It was hard to imagine her without Lamar. Now they are together again. Willene was born in Fort Valley on March 14, 1927, to Charlie and Mettie Lavender. On a Sunday-afternoon drive in her hometown, she met a Mitchell County farmer and fell in love with the World War II veteran. They were married on Nov. 23, 1947, and moved to Hopeful, where they created a home and an oasis which became known as Shirahland. Willene's early career days were spent as a bookkeeper for Blue Bird Body Company in Fort Valley. The skills she honed there served her well as she continued her bookkeeping for over 50 years for Shirahland. From the ledger books to QuickBooks, Willene was always up for learning to be more efficient. She was a faithful member of Hopeful Baptist Church (HBC) and supported her community through various roles. From 24 years of volunteering at her children's schools to starting the Wednesday-night suppers at HBC to hosting many open houses after HBC cantatas to revving up The Hopefuls, Willene was always willing to share her gift of hospitality and southern graces with others. She was all about creating fun and memorable events. When her husband and sons decided to launch Shirahland Plantation, an Orivis-endorsed quail-hunting preserve, Willene planned and prepared the Southern meals for the guests. She was a master entertainer and hostess. Whether with family or friends, fellowshipping around the table was an integral part of the Shirah lifestyle. Long before "let's be adventurers, darling" became a motto of many, Willene and Lamar defined the phrase. Their lives were enriched by many travels around America and the world. Her family had the opportunity to share many of her adventures with them. Lamar and Willene were affectionately known as MaMa and PaPa. They knew no strangers, making friends wherever they traveled. Willene's zest for life brought many smiles and much laughter to others, particularly with some of her pranks. She engaged with every member of the family, including her nine great-grandchildren. Her family and friends have a lifetime of cherished memories that will always keep her close by. In addition to her parents, Willene was preceded in death by her brothers Marvin and Milton Lavender; husband, Lamar; and son Raymond Lamar Shirah. She will be dearly missed by her brother Morris Lavender (Teen) of Fort Valley, Georgia; daughters Pam S. NeSmith (Dink) of Athens; Krista S. Boerrigter (Robert) of Danville, Virginia; son Tim Shirah (Ann) of Cordele, and daughter-in-law Angie Shirah (Ray) of Hopeful; 11 grandchildren, Alan NeSmith (Heather), Emily N. Wilson (Tom), Eric NeSmith (Connell), Jason Shirah (Stephanie), Lance Shirah, Benjie Shirah (Kristen), Jamie Shirah, Katie Shirah, Steven Boerrigter (Suzanne), Ashley Boerrigter, and Linsey Boerrigter; and nine great-grandchildren, William and Fenn NeSmith; Wyatt, Hayes, Henry, and Smith Wilson; Bayard and Stella NeSmith; and Lydia Boerrigter. As a result of the current pandemic, a private burial, with the Rev. Clay Cloud and the Rev. Doug Hall officiating, will be in the Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home of Camilla is in charge of the arrangements. The family will host a public memorial in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make contributions earmark the funds for the Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2740 River Road, Camilla, Georgia 31730 or Kindred Hospice, 430 E. Shotwell St., Bainbridge, Georgia 39819.
