William Anthony "Ant" Phillips, 60, of Leesburg, GA passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, LaVerne Thompson Phillips and father, William Arthur Phillips. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Council Phillips, daughters, Brandy Phillips Ball and her husband, Joseph Ball, Candace Phillips Jones and Chuck Spagnolo and a son, William Anthony Phillips, Jr. (A.J.) and Jalisa Barnes, sister, Tami Phillips Beaty and Kyle Beaty, niece, Jordan Phillips, step daughter, Kalynn Ranew, grandchildren, Nicholas and Shelby Ball, Kyndall, Kaiden, Aubree Phillips, William Phillips III, Alex, Adam, Rex, Jaxen, Jordan Ranew, Braylan and Dalton Miller, Jamiya and Ashton and Michael Spagnolo. Anthony worked for Rubo's 40 plus years. Played softball on Rubo's softball league. He raced at US 19 dragway, was president of Dougherty County Saddle Club for a number of years and liked hunting and fishing. He was a huge animal lover, loved his family and the eastside community family that he served for years. He was firm but fair. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his children and grandchildren. They were his whole world. He was the glue that held his family together. To share your thoughts with the Phillips family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
