William Anthony "Ant" Phillips, 60, of Leesburg, GA passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. His family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2-3:30 PM. He was preceded in death by his mother, LaVerne Thompson Phillips and father, William Arthur Phillips. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Council Phillips, daughters, Brandy Phillips Ball and her husband, Joseph Ball, Candace Phillips Jones and Chuck Spagnolo and a son, William Anthony Phillips, Jr. (A.J.) and Jalisa Barnes, sister, Tami Phillips Beaty and Kyle Beaty, niece, Jordan Phillips, step daughter, Kalynn Ranew, grandchildren, Nicholas and Shelby Ball, Kyndall, Kaiden, Aubree Phillips, William Phillips III, Alex, Adam, Rex, Jaxen, Jordan Ranew, Braylan and Dalton Miller, Jamiya and Ashton and Michael Spagnolo. Anthony worked for Rubo's 40 plus years. Played softball on Rubo's softball league. He raced at US 19 dragway, was president of Dougherty County Saddle Club for a number of years and liked hunting and fishing. He was a huge animal lover, loved his family and the eastside community family that he served for years. He was firm but fair. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his children and grandchildren. They were his whole world. He was the glue that held his family together. To share your thoughts with the Phillips family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.