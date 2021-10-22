William Bennett Roberts, Jr.

William Bennett "Bill" Roberts, Jr. of Ashburn, Georgia passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bill was born on January 7, 1942 to the late William Bennett "Billy" Roberts, Sr. and Eula Dora Pate Roberts. He was a successful farmer. Bill was a faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church in Ashburn where he was ordained and proudly served as the chairman of deacons for many years. He served as the president and then chairman of the board of directors for Colony Bank in Ashburn. He also served on the board of directors for the Colony Bank Holding Company in Fitzgerald. Bill was a member of the Georgia Cattlemen's Association, Georgia Farmer Bureau, and the Turner County Young Farmers. In 1984 he and his family were awarded the Turner County Farm Family of the Year. The family also received the Turner County Soil Conservationists of the Year. Most important to Bill was his family and his church family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Roberts, of Ashburn; sons, Ben (Rhonda) Roberts of Ashburn and Dan (April) Roberts of Kathleen; daughter, Kerri Roberts Chalon of Ashburn; sisters, Diane (Charles Henry) Wideman of Rebecca, Carol (James) Garrett of Ashburn, and Vickie (Jerry) Gunn of Ashburn; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Collins of Rebecca; grandchildren, Kathy (Ross) Fulghum, Will Roberts, Alle Roberts, Alana Roberts, Zach Chalon, Drew Roberts, and Marley Chalon; and great- grandchildren, McKinley Roberts, Bentley Roberts, Braxton Roberts, Zoey Roberts, Bellamy Fulghum, and Loxley Fulghum. Poppy was looking forward to the birth of Wyatt Allen Harris in a few days.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Lindora R. Collins; brother-in-law, Willis Collins; and a special friend, Dewey Stone.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 25, 2021 at Harmony Baptist Church. Bill will lie in state from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at Harmony Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Perry Funeral Chapel on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 3-6:00 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of William Roberts, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
