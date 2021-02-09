Mr. William "Bill" Klewitz, 66, of Crestview, FL formerly of Albany, GA died Monday February 8, 2021 at St. Vincent Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday 2:00PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Steve Hurley will be officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00PM at 1:30PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Washington, DC, Mr. Klewitz was the son of Ernest Klewitz and Mary Interdonato Klewitz. He graduated from the University of West Florida with a Master's degree Communications. Upon graduation, he moved to Ocala, Florida. While living in Ocala, he met and married his wife Shannon in 1981. Mr. Klewitz was a radio DJ for most of his life, and maintained that job part time when moved to Albany with his family in 1987. He retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in 2009 after 22 years where he was manager of Medical Media Services, as well as a Registered Biological Photographer. He was also a member of First Christian Church in Albany.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Shannon Klewitz; a son Billy Klewitz and a brother Jim Watts.
Survivors include his daughter, Breann Klewitz of Crestview, FL; brother Bob Klewitz and his wife Diane of Woodland Hills CA; a sister Theresa Holder and her husband Bill of Rockville, MD; special friends Lynn and Lois Stroyeck.
