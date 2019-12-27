Ft. Gaines, GA
William F. Brown, Sr.
William Frank "Billy" Brown, Sr., 86, of Ft. Gaines, GA formerly of Albany, GA died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Hines and Dr. Phil Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born March 9, 1933 in Henry Co., AL, Mr. Brown graduated from Ft. Gaines High School and played baseball for a minor league team of the Brooklyn Dodgers before enlisting in the Army and serving in the Korean War. He retired in 1989 after a thirty seven year career with Georgia Power and moved from Putney, GA to Ft. Gaines, GA at that time.
He was a member of the Ft. Gaines Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, he was a member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors, the American Legion Post # 30 and a master mason.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Brown and Laura Elizabeth Clenney Brown, son, Chris Brown, Byron, GA, brother, Thomas Brown, New Albany, MS, sisters, Maud Murphy, Coleman, GA and Rubye Sparkman, Washington, GA
Survivors include his wife of sixty two years, Thelma Brown, Ft. Gaines, GA, a son, William F. "Bill" Brown, Jr. (Delores), Baconton, GA, daughter-in-law, JoAnn Brown, Cochran, GA, granddaughter, Lindsey Bryan, Byron, GA, grandsons, Josh Brown (Suzanna), Tallahassee, FL, Clint Brown (Michelle), Tallahassee, FL, Christopher Brown, Bozeman, Montana, two great-grandsons, Hagan Brown and Conner Brown both of Tallahassee, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Ft. Gaines Baptist Church, Ft. Gaines, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of William Frank Brown, Sr. to the Ft. Gaines Baptist Church, P. O. Box 248, Ft. Gaines, GA, 39851.
