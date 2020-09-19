William BurgerAlbany, GAWilliam Burger of Albany, GA died 9/19/2020 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- LeBron questions MVP voting after second-place finish
- Baby found dead after being left in vehicle, Florida deputies say
- One of the leading coronavirus vaccine trials is currently paused. Prominent vaccine researchers tell CNN that's unusual
- Magazine: Fort Valley State remains state's No. 1 HBCU
- GBI's Southwest Regional Drug Enforcement Office takes down marijuana grow house
- Albany Commission ponders future without City Manager Sharon Subadan
- Sabrina LaShan Holliday-Cleveland
- David Allen Turner, Jr., PhD
- CREEDE HINSHAW: Alleged victims at Ocilla facility deserve prayers
- University System of Georgia elects officers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home on Lake Chehaw includes elevator, 26+ acres of farm land
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in Merry Acres West includes a covered back patio for entertaining
- ON THE MARKET: Quiet 6 bedroom West Lee County home boasts game room and movie room
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Sept. 15
- ON THE MARKET: This Albany home features a gazebo overlooking the 18th hole at Doublegate Country Club
- PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns football
- PHOTOS: Louisiana at Georgia State Football
- Can you guess the company these real 'Jeopardy!' clues are about?
- PHOTOS: U.S. Open golf, first round
- LATEST: Hurricane Laura leaves widespread destruction across Louisiana
Newspaper Ads
-
gaelforce4 said:Not a basketball fan and have never heard of Giannis Antetokounmpo until now but I have heard of James because of his use of the court to play…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.