William "Bill" Lafayette Bush, Jr., 64, of Albany, GA, Died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private Graveside services will be held at the Bush Family Cemetery in Baker County, GA.
Bill was born on May 13, 1955 in Colquitt, GA to the late William L. Bush, Sr. and Emely Cone Bush. He was raised in Albany, GA and graduated from Deerfield School in 1973 where he played Football, Basketball, Baseball and ran Track.
Bill attended the University of Georgia and Georgia Southwestern University. He was employed with Furst-McNees for twenty-six years as a merchandiser. He was a member of Palmyra Road United Methodist Church and loved to Fish and hunt. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of thirty eight years, Brenda Bush, a daughter, Amanda (Nestor) Carrillo, a son, William L. "Trey" Bush III and three grandchildren, David Carrillo, Noah Carrillo and Christina Bush all of Albany, GA.
The family will be at the residence of Amanda and Nestor Carrillo.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Bill to the Anchorage, 162 Hampton Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763 or to Graceway, 411 W. Tift Ave., Albany, GA, 31701.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
