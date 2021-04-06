Mr. William C. "Billy Pro" Smith, 90, of Leesburg died Wednesday April 7, 2021 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held Saturday April 10, 2021 10:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Interment will be 4:00PM at Culverton Baptist Church Cemetery in Culverton, GA.
Born in Culverton, GA, Mr. Smith was the son of Joe Burt Smith and Mamie Dunn Smith. He was a graduate of Mercer University where he played on the golf team and baseball team. He was a Golf Pro at Turner Air Force Base golf course before becoming Golf Pro at Radium Springs Country Club. Mr. Smith became the first Golf Pro at River Pointe Country Club. He was a member of the PGA.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Smith; a brother Joe Burt Smith Jr and a sister Benita Veal.
Survivors include his longtime companion Janice Hayes McLendon of Leesburg; a daughter Linda Smith Bruce of Albany; two nephews Mark Veal and Jimmy Veal; a niece Sheila Hall; four grandchildren David Ryan Bruce, Michael Stuart Bruce, William Neil Bruce and Kathleen Dignon; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Those desiring please make donations to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr. Albany, GA 31707.
