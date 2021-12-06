Mr. William Carl Letchworth, 69, of Georgetown, GA died Sunday December 5, 2021 at his residence.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday 1:00PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Albany, GA, Mr. Letchworth was the son of William Frank Letchworth and Shirley Lewis Letchworth. He worked at Firestone until it closed and retired from Linege Cold Storage until retirement. Mr. Letchworth loved going to Dog races.
Survivors include two children Carla Sterling and her husband William of FL; Keith Letchworth of FL; his siblings Rena Jepson and her husband Greg of Leesburg; Rodney Letchworth and his wife Julie of Albany; Sherry Ford and her husband Marty of Albany; Darryl Letchworth of Leesburg; Rhonda Monroe and her husband Jimmy of Sylvester; Dee Letchworth of Albany; grandchildren Codie Letchworth, Brittany Gleason, Annika Letchworth, Morrigan Letchworth and Wyatt Letchworth. One great-grandchild.
The family will be at the residence of Greg and Rena Jepson, 122 Joe Toole Dr, Leesburg, GA.
