William Claud Chambless, born July 8, 1926, passed away January 30, 2022, peacefully at his home in Dawson, Georgia. He was the son of W.H. and Bertie Mae Chambless and was born in his parents' home on the farm near Dawson where he lived until several years after he married. At that time, he tore the original house down and built a new home for his family on the same site and lived there until his death. He is predeceased by his loving wife of over 62 years, Jeanine Jackson Chambless, his parents W.H. and Bertie Mae Chambless, his brother Bobby Chambless, and sisters Polly Altman and Irene Murphy. He is survived by his son Hal Chambless; two daughters and their husbands Barbara and Jerry Brown and Susan and Bobby Dillard; two grandsons Jason and Tawndee Dillard and Jerrod and Frankie Brown; and six great-grandchildren Braylon Breedlove, Luke and Avery Outlaw, Jude Brown, Josie Grace and Adeline Dillard. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII with overseas duty in the South Pacific. After the war he returned to Terrell County and began his life as a farmer, which he did until retirement. He was a pork producer and a member of Terrell Co. Pork Producers Association. He volunteered with the 4-H Club and was actively involved in their Annual Market hog show. He was a member of Dawson American Legion and was a life member of Terrell County VFW. He was an active member of Dawson Baptist church most of his life and a member of the Willing Workers Men's Sunday School. In later years he and his wife joined Dawson United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Men's Club and the Berean Men's Sunday School Class. He loved his church and joyfully served on many committees. He was affectionately known as the "Candy Man" as he greeted each child with a pack of M&M's every Sunday. As much as this delighted the children, it blessed him even more. Mr. Chambless loved nothing more than spending time on his farm surrounded by his family, especially his grandsons and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be February 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia with Rev. Jason Dillard officiating. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Those desiring may make a memorial to the Children's or Youth Ministries of Dawson United Methodist Church, P. O Box 167, Dawson, GA 39842.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
Feb 1
Graveside
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
2:00PM
2:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Highway 520
Dawson , GA 39842
Highway 520
Dawson , GA 39842
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Sole survivor of capsized boat off Florida coast recalls harrowing ordeal of losing his sister and spending days at sea
- Alec Baldwin settles case against man he had parking dispute with in 2018
- BTS member Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis while positive for Covid-19
- Federal prisons placed on temporary lockdown after deadly violence at Texas facility
Remodel
COX REMODELING Bathrooms - Repairs Floors. Call 229-883-5385
Vehicle
$31,000
2016 XTS Premium Cadillac One owner, less than 19,000 mil…
Home
- Bedrooms: 1
1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/m…
Most Popular
Articles
- CARLTON FLETCHER: In Georgia, it's praise the Lord and pass the ammunition
- A second local investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat has closed with no charges filed
- AB&T announces officer promotions
- Andrew Powell
- Westover wins second boys basketball clash with Dougherty
- Litigation against city of Albany is about managing risks
- Prostate screening draws endorsement of Albany woman who struggled to get her husband to get tested
- Warnock continues to lead Walker in battle for bucks
- Two life sentences handed down in resolution of violent felony cases in Dougherty County
- Lee County basketball teams split with Valdosta
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in historic Garden District features sun room, guest cottage
- PHOTOS: Strong Rock Christian at Deerfield-Windsor Boys Basketball
- Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 27-29
- PHOTOS: Dougherty at Westover Basketball
- PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Valdosta Basketball
- How the changing workplace could reshape American health care
- PHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian Basketball
- Tropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Presents Stalking Awareness Month
Newspaper Ads
-
Bristol howell said:Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.