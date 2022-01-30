William Claud Chambless

William Claud Chambless, born July 8, 1926, passed away January 30, 2022, peacefully at his home in Dawson, Georgia. He was the son of W.H. and Bertie Mae Chambless and was born in his parents' home on the farm near Dawson where he lived until several years after he married. At that time, he tore the original house down and built a new home for his family on the same site and lived there until his death. He is predeceased by his loving wife of over 62 years, Jeanine Jackson Chambless, his parents W.H. and Bertie Mae Chambless, his brother Bobby Chambless, and sisters Polly Altman and Irene Murphy. He is survived by his son Hal Chambless; two daughters and their husbands Barbara and Jerry Brown and Susan and Bobby Dillard; two grandsons Jason and Tawndee Dillard and Jerrod and Frankie Brown; and six great-grandchildren Braylon Breedlove, Luke and Avery Outlaw, Jude Brown, Josie Grace and Adeline Dillard. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII with overseas duty in the South Pacific. After the war he returned to Terrell County and began his life as a farmer, which he did until retirement. He was a pork producer and a member of Terrell Co. Pork Producers Association. He volunteered with the 4-H Club and was actively involved in their Annual Market hog show. He was a member of Dawson American Legion and was a life member of Terrell County VFW. He was an active member of Dawson Baptist church most of his life and a member of the Willing Workers Men's Sunday School. In later years he and his wife joined Dawson United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Men's Club and the Berean Men's Sunday School Class. He loved his church and joyfully served on many committees. He was affectionately known as the "Candy Man" as he greeted each child with a pack of M&M's every Sunday. As much as this delighted the children, it blessed him even more. Mr. Chambless loved nothing more than spending time on his farm surrounded by his family, especially his grandsons and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be February 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia with Rev. Jason Dillard officiating. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Those desiring may make a memorial to the Children's or Youth Ministries of Dawson United Methodist Church, P. O Box 167, Dawson, GA 39842.

Service information

Feb 1
Graveside
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
2:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Highway 520
Dawson , GA 39842
