William Cosby (Will) Mansfield, 73, of Albany, GA, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Jones and Rev. Terry Siniard will officiate. Interment will follow in the Morgan Methodist Church Cemetery. Social distancing and mask will be expected.
Born in Cuthbert, GA, Mr. Mansfield grew up in Morgan, GA. He attended the Calhoun County Schools and graduated from Calhoun Co. High School. He was a graduate of Auburn University receiving a degree in aviation management and Middle Tennessee State University receiving a master's degree in education.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. After his service time he pursued flying and received his pilot's license and went on to become a flight instructor. He was a cargo pilot for many years in various states.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed most all activities including, dove hunting and fishing and was an animal lover.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Beck Mansfield and Jessie Cosby Mansfield. He was an active member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Whitaker Mansfield, Albany, GA, brother, Leslie Beck Mansfield, Jr., a nephew, Jeff Mansfield and a niece, Leslie Mansfield all of Atlanta, GA. He loved all of his family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of William C. (Will) Mansfield to Sunnyside Baptist Church, 320 S. Mock Rd., Albany, GA, 31705.
