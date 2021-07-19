William Daniel Burnett, 77, of Cuthbert passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center's Noland Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the Coleman Cemetery with his family and Dr. Ben McFather officiating.
William was born on January 18, 1944, in Clay County the son of the late Jule and Pauline Norwood Burnett. He owned and operated, along with his wife Gloria, Burnett's Garage until his retirement and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He lived most of his early life in Coleman with his parents, Jule and Pauline, a sister, Rosa Jane Ledden and a brother, James Burnett, Sr. who all preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Merritt Burnett of Cuthbert, 3 daughters, Deborah B. (Randy) Yelverton of Ellaville, Kris B. (Jason) Peavy of Coleman and Susann B. (Cole) McNair of Bluffton and 6 grandchildren, Blake (Cara) Yelverton, Brett Yelverton, Jake Peavy, Sadee Peavy, Layla McNair and Bo Bridges McNair.
The family would love for people who knew and loved the "Old Man" to join them to celebrate his life with them at the graveside on Thursday and on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Coleman Cemetery Fund in care of Cindy Fincher 3501 Pearl St. Shellman, GA 39886.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
