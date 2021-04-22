William Donald Wall, Sr.

William Donald "Ducky" Wall, Sr., 82, loving husband, father and grandfather of Albany, GA, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his residence. Services will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate.
Ducky was born on May 31, 1938 in Augusta, GA to Nelle Wall and Edward "Buck" Wall where he grew up and graduated from Richmond Academy High School in 1956. He attended and graduated from Augusta College where he was on the golf team and was also on the committee that named their team "The Jaguars".
Ducky married the love of his life, Angela Morgan in 1963 and was the assistant Golf Pro at Augusta Country Club and often played the adjacent course, The Augusta National. Shortly after their marriage, Ducky and Angela moved to Albany, GA and he served as the first Golf Professional at a new golf club called Doublegate Country Club. He was at Doublegate from 1964 until 1972 before joining the WALB Television Station as the Sports Director and spent twenty-six years in the living rooms of many all-over South Georgia before retiring in 1997.
After his retirement, he was still active, writing sports articles for the Albany Herald and serving Darton College as one of their Public Relations Representatives and finally taught golf classes and oversaw Summer Golf Camps for kids.
Ducky was passionate about his Georgia Bulldogs, his favorite place on earth-The Augusta National Golf Club and his family. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and ..."How ya doing pro". He loved his yard and keeping the grass perfect on his riding lawn mower, Big Red.
Ducky was a member of the PGA of America and Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church where he attended the Alpha Sunday School Class. He served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and was the guest Coach with Erk Russell for the Georgia G-Day Game for the 1980 National Championship Team. Ducky served on the Hugh Mills Stadium Board and was a member of Stonebridge Country Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Vernon Wall, Jr and his beloved dogs, Herschel and Putter.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Morgan Wall, his children, Ashley (Andy) Lynch and Donny (Meredith) Wall and their children, Kate Lynch, Jack Lynch, Trey Wall and Davis Wall all of Fayetteville, GA.
The family will receive friends at their home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, April 26, 2021.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Ducky to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA or to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.