William E. "Woody" Boyd, Jr., 68, of Albany, GA, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Albany. Rev. Todd Kornahrens, Rev. Scott Stanfill, and Rev. Jim Morrow will officiate.
Woody was born on June 30, 1953 to William E. and Lauree Boyd, Sr. in Waycross, GA. He grew up there and graduated from Ware County High School in 1971. Woody attended Andrew College and moved to Albany, GA in 1977. He was employed with and had been the Senior Sales Manager for Crown Networking Consultants.
Woody was a member of First United Methodist Church of Albany, where he was active as a Youth Sunday School Counselor, Church Basketball Coach, involved in The Walk To Emmaus and was a charter member of The 2nd Mile Sunday School Class. He loved Georgia Football, spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Boyd of Albany, his sons, Kyle (Leslie) Boyd of Albany, GA and Andy Boyd of Bozeman, MT, a brother, David (Tammy) Boyd of Waycross, GA, his grandchildren, Merritt Boyd and Rowen Boyd, nieces, nephews, cousins and yes his beloved dog, "Buddy".
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Albany.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Woody to Family Life Enhancement Fund c/o First Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA, 31701 or The Spring Musical c/o Deerfield Windsor School, 2500 Nottingham Way, Albany, GA, 31707.
