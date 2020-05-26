William Vincent Echeveste, 57, of Lee County, GA, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The family will have a private memorial service at Mathews Funeral Home Chapel. Ross Powell will officiate.
Bill was born on July 27, 1962 in Los Angeles, CA. He moved to Albany at age 6 and graduated from Dougherty High School in 1980. Two years later he joined the Navy serving on two submarines the USS Robert E. Lee and USS Hawkbill. When discharged from the Navy he worked for Bank of America in Los Angeles, CA and later Flint River Textiles in Albany, GA. He also attended Albany Technical College completing his degrees in HVAC & Welding Technology. Bill enjoyed fishing, boating, reading his Bible and watching old western movies. He accepted Jesus as his savior when he was a teenager and recently attended church services in Americus, GA at Fellowship Christian Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Alfred A. Echeveste of CA. Survivors include his wife Denise Granger Echeveste of Lee County, his mother Carolyn Hawke (William) of Morgan, GA, two sisters Diana Scott (Bruce) of Albany, GA, Gina Shippey (Ed) of Morgan, GA, daughters Amy Hobbs (Benjamin) of Cornelia, GA, Dawn Howard (David), granddaughter Lydia Howard, all of Mobile, AL, two nieces Brittany Berry (Corey) of Lee County, Breanna Shippey of Morgan, GA, a nephew Randy Scott of Sylvester, GA and a great nephew Harrison Berry of Lee County.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to Leesburg Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
