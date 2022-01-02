William Elzie Register, 95, of Tifton passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Southern Oaks Personal Care Home in Tifton. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mr. Register at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Tift Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest. The Rev. Joseph L. Crumley will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Tift Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Karl Sadler, Owen Sadler, Frank Williams and Mike Williams will serve as pallbearers.
Born February 7, 1926, in Cook County, Mr. Register was the son of the late Leon Glenn Register and Estelle Mae Smith Register. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty "Sara" Eaton Register, who passed away in 2015; five sisters, Irene Stewart, Iris Williams, Faye Williams, Joyce Zentz and Betty R. Marshall; and two brothers, Kenneth Register and Donald Register. Before retiring, he was employed at J. P. Stevens in Tifton for 23 years. He was an expert in lawn care and received "Garden Spot of the Month" for his lawn. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Mr. Register is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Walt Albritton of Albany; two sisters, Virginia Exum of Tifton and Joann Usry of Aiken, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Jessica Sadler and Haley Albritton; and two great-grandchildren, Owen Sadler and Ethan Sadler.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Jessica Copeland and her staff at Southern Oaks Personal Care Home in Tifton and Hospice of Tift Area for their kindness and care to Mr. Register.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Tift Area, 618 Central Avenue North, Tifton, GA 31794.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Register family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
