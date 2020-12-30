William "Erik" Faulk, 50, of Albany, GA, died December 30, 2020 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL after fighting a four month illness. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Johnny Arnold will officiate. For those attending will please social distance and masks will be provided.
Erik was born on September 24, 1970 in Albany, GA to Chris and Bill Faulk. He graduated from Albany High School and received a Associates Degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Turf Management. Erik owned a professional lawn service and enjoyed working with his many clients over the years. He loved artifacts and was known for his many "search and finds" on the creek banks of SWGA. He was preceded in death by his father, James William "Bill" Faulk.
Survivors include his mother, Chris Faulk of Lee County, GA, two brothers, Alan Faulk (Mandy) of Sarasota, FL and Brent Faulk of Lee County, GA. In addition, Erik is survived by two aunts, Joyce Williams of St. Simons, GA and Jean Fowler (Curtis) of Valdosta, GA, his uncle, Charles Royce Rutherford of Doerun, GA, two nephews, Matthew "Matt" Faulk and William "Will" Faulk of Dalton, GA and a dear friend, Brandy Cameron of Albany, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Erik to your favorite charity.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
