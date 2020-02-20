Mr. William Earl "Billy" Gleaton, Jr., age 80, of Arlington, GA, passed away Sunday, February 16,2020 in Macon, GA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Coss officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends at Arlington United Methodist Church.
A native of Arlington, he was the son of William Earl "Red" and Mary "Ruth" Ray Gleaton. Billy received a BBA from the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Upon graduation, Billy entered the United States Army Officer Candidate School and then completed Paratrooper School completing his commission at the rank of Lieutenant. After the military, he had a career in human resources working for MacGregor Golf and a long tenure with Firestone Tire Company where he served as Director of Human Resources. A strong life long Christian and community contributor, Billy was a member of Emmanuel Anglican Church, The Order of St. Luke the Physician, Christ United Methodist Church, Porterfield United Methodist Church, and served his community on the Hospital Authority of Calhoun County Board of Directors. Over the years, Billy was an avid golfer, tennis player, hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his sister, Becky Mynatt (John) of Decatur, GA; his sons, Rusty Gleaton (Monica) and their children, McKenzie, Morgan, & Gray, of Macon, GA, and Davis Gleaton (Jennifer) and their children, Carter & Ellis, of Atlanta, GA; and a daughter, Stacey Whitfield (Greg) and their children, Esco & Eva, of Atlanta.
In addition to his parents' Red and Ruth, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ruth Ballard.
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home
Blakely, GA
229-723-3421
