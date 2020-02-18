Lee County, GA
William Arch Glow
William Arch "Willie" Glow, 87, of Lee County, GA, died February 16, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Sherwood Baptist Church Chapel. Dr. Michael Catt and Rev. Mike Everson will officiate. The Committal service will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery with Rev. Garrett Grubbs officiating.
Mr. Glow was born in Colquitt County, GA on October 29, 1932 to the late Earnest and Florie William Glow. He was raised in the Funston area by his late aunt and uncle, Buddy and Effie Clark. He graduated from Moultrie High School in 1951where he was on the football and basketball teams. During his young years, Mr. Glow was employed with the Rossman Dairy, delivering milk house to house in the Moultrie area.
Mr. Glow attended Georgia Southern College on a baseball and basketball scholarship. He later attended Norman Park College on a basketball scholarship and graduated in 1953. He met the love of his life, Lucille Matthews, in Adel, GA. They married and she became his bride for 65 years.
He enlisted in the United States Army. After his service, they moved to Albany, GA where he took a job with Sears and Roebuck in the carpet department and was employed for 14 years. He later started his own business, the Rug and Carpet Shop in Albany that he operated for over twenty years. They moved to Lee County, GA in 1989. He was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the Men Under Construction Sunday School Class. Mr. Glow loved to play basketball in the local Leagues, play golf, tennis and bird hunt.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lucille Glow of Lee County, GA, his children, Teresa (Ralph) Grubbs of Terrell County, GA, Larry (Leah) Glow and Mark (Debbie) Glow all of Albany, GA, his grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) Glow of Albany, GA, David (Teal) Glow of Terrell County, GA, Taylor Glow of Orlando, FL, Lillian Getheca of Kenya, Garrett (Traci) Grubbs of Albany, GA and Austin (Melissa) Grubbs of Lee County, GA and his great-grandchildren, Samuel, Emily, Caleb, Chaney, Abby, Jack, Powell, Timber and Piper.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Sherwood Baptist Atrium.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Glow to Meet the Need c/o Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of William Glow, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sherwood Baptist Church Atrium
2201 Whipsering Pines Rd
Albany, GA 31707
2201 Whipsering Pines Rd
Albany, GA 31707
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.